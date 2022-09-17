Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Trading Up 0.5%

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Rating) shares were up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 93.10 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 89 ($1.08). Approximately 488,261 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 446,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.60 ($1.07).
Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 83.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 83.41. The stock has a market cap of £145.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.58.
Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.
