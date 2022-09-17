Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) Rating Increased to Buy at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Metsä Board Oyj engages in folding boxboard, fresh fibre linerboard, and market pulp businesses. The company provides barrier boards, food service boards, and white kraft liners. It also offers lightweight paperboards for consumer goods and electronics, beauty care, cigarette, healthcare, beverage, food service, and graphical packaging applications.

