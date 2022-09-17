Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) Rating Increased to Buy at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Metsä Board Oyj Price Performance
MTSAF opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Metsä Board Oyj has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $12.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75.
Metsä Board Oyj Company Profile
