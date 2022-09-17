MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.
MidCap Financial Investment Trading Down 0.6 %
MFIC stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $798.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.57. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $13.99.
About MidCap Financial Investment
