Mina Price Tops $0.62 (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00003103 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $422.43 million and approximately $9.59 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mina has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $432.62 or 0.02153311 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00103663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00823939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 677,685,192 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina is a light blockchain, powered by participants. It'sbuilding a privacy-preserving gateway between the real world and crypto — and the infrastructure for the secure, democratic future we all deserve. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

