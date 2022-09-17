Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) were up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 1,034,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 432,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Minera Alamos from C$1.10 to C$0.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Minera Alamos Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.55. The company has a market cap of C$224.27 million and a P/E ratio of 49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Minera Alamos

In other Minera Alamos news, Director Doug Ramshaw purchased 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$27,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,658,700 shares in the company, valued at C$3,529,111.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

