Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.37. 114,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 386,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Minera Alamos from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Minera Alamos alerts:

Minera Alamos Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.