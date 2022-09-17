Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.59

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.59 and last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 234899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MCW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Mister Car Wash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65.

Insider Activity at Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $225.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $392,446.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,838,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,553,786.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mister Car Wash news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $61,685.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 838,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,617,870.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $392,446.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,838,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,553,786.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,513 shares of company stock worth $510,564. 71.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 19,305.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter.

About Mister Car Wash

(Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.