Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 4,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 14,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

