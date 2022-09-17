MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 86,529 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,529 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 16.1% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $57,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,703,000 after buying an additional 729,133 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after buying an additional 986,490 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,306,000 after buying an additional 1,461,561 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,589,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,738,000 after buying an additional 200,794 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,401,000 after purchasing an additional 326,108 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,430,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,575. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $129.56 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.30 and a 200 day moving average of $146.28.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

