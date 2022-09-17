MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 14,716 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,716 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF makes up about 5.8% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned 7.68% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $20,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RZV. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 740.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,730,000 after acquiring an additional 179,686 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 41,418 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,522,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,103,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

RZV traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,676. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.60. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $80.08 and a one year high of $105.72.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

