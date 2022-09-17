MJP Associates Inc. ADV Grows Stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 86.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at $100,000.

VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLTR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.93. 919,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,908. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.92.

