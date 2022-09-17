MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $479,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in Danaher by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,732,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,971. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.57 and a 200 day moving average of $269.90. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $201.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.45.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

