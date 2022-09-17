MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $654,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,122 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $124.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,818,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,992. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $140.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

