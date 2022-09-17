MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 270,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 863,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 352,101 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BKLN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,728,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,224,406. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $22.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15.

