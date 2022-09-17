MJP Associates Inc. ADV Takes Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 215,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 25,670 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in American International Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in American International Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 157,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 17,567 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in American International Group by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American International Group Price Performance

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $53.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,543,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,955. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.40 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.17.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

