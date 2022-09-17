Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.08.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $5,484,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,031,916.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total value of $719,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,856,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $5,484,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $742,031,916.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 653,048 shares of company stock worth $102,324,342 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Moderna Stock Up 1.4 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $137.74 on Friday. Moderna has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $458.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.07.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 26.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

