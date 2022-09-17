Modex Trading Up 1.2% This Week (MODEX)

Modex (MODEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, Modex has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Modex has a market cap of $15.39 million and $1.54 million worth of Modex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Modex

Modex (MODEX) is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Modex’s total supply is 266,399,993 coins and its circulating supply is 146,519,996 coins. Modex’s official Twitter account is @modex_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Modex is medium.com/@modex_tech.

Modex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Modex is a blockchain-based services development workshop and marketplace. It provides the users (developers or businesses) with a set of tools to assist them in developing blockchain-based projects. Modex features IDE, a way for developers to build, test, and deploy smart contracts and Dapps. There are other useful tools available for the users' to manage their projects development upon the platform, such as the source code auditing, the block explorer and a suit of Oracles. The MODEX token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that powers the Modex marketplace. All services, features, and fees within the platform will be paid using MODEX. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modex using one of the exchanges listed above.

