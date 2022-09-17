Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF – Get Rating) shares rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 1,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Molecular Partners from CHF 8 to CHF 6 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

Molecular Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.