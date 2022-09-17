Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Moncler from €67.00 ($68.37) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONRY remained flat at $44.96 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.49. Moncler has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $80.41.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

