Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,700 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up about 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $59,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.30. 11,923,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,208,340. The company has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.77.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.