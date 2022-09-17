Monero Price Hits $150.10 on Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $150.10 or 0.00750086 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and approximately $84.64 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,010.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00172623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00024767 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00281948 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.30 or 0.00601186 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00260238 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,175,303 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

