MoneySwap Price Tops $0.0008 (MSWAP)

MoneySwap (MSWAP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. One MoneySwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MoneySwap has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. MoneySwap has a total market cap of $919,507.71 and $228,652.00 worth of MoneySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MoneySwap Profile

MoneySwap launched on October 30th, 2020. MoneySwap’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,182,925,920 coins. The official website for MoneySwap is www.moneyswap.io. MoneySwap’s official Twitter account is @money__swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MoneySwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneySwap was created for the DeFi business by the GoMoney2 (GOM2) project team located at MOON LABS PTE.LTD in Singapore. GoMoney2 is a utility token used as a payment method in AnimalGo ecosystem. MoneySwap may be provided in the form of airdrops or rewards to holders in conjunction with GoMoney2 tokens. MoneySwap has deposit, reward, and swap pool functions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoneySwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoneySwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoneySwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

