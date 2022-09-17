Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Short Interest Up 166.7% in August

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Institutional Trading of Monopar Therapeutics
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 529.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.63% of the company’s stock.
Monopar Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of MNPR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 27,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,052. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Monopar Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
About Monopar Therapeutics
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.
Featured Articles
