Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after purchasing an additional 504,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,385,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,417,000 after purchasing an additional 149,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,417 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after purchasing an additional 912,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,028,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,542,000 after purchasing an additional 531,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $87.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.93. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.