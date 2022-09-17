MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 226.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 22,744 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MP Materials by 14.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $1,328,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 85,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $3,309,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,294,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,112,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock worth $190,276,278. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $31.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.83. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a current ratio of 20.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

MP Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

