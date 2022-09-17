mStable USD (MUSD) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 17th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.04 million and approximately $4,630.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 348.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,214.15 or 1.01186788 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00102287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00829568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org.

mStable USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The mStable Standard is a protocol with the goal of making stablecoins and other tokenized assets easy, robust, and profitable.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.