Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.87

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.87 and last traded at C$15.81, with a volume of 717687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.27.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.91.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$521.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$453.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

