Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.57

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 209138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

Murata Manufacturing Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 17.28%.

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

