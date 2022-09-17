MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Short Interest Update

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the August 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MV Oil Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 446.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the first quarter valued at $128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 76,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,767,000.

MV Oil Trust Price Performance

NYSE MVO traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 152,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,992. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48. MV Oil Trust has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $15.14.

MV Oil Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MV Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

