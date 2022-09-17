MVL (MVL) Price Tops $0.0053 on Exchanges

MVL (MVL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 17th. MVL has a market capitalization of $115.56 million and $1.69 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MVL has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MVL Coin Profile

MVL’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 coins and its circulating supply is 21,802,958,863 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

