NAFTY Price Up 80% Over Last Week (NAFTY)

NAFTY (NAFTY) traded 54.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. One NAFTY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NAFTY has a total market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $112,880.00 worth of NAFTY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NAFTY has traded up 80% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 311.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,604.82 or 0.78377538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 596.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00102440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00831961 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

NAFTY Coin Profile

NAFTY’s total supply is 19,481,078,369 coins and its circulating supply is 18,942,874,428 coins. NAFTY’s official Twitter account is @nafty_token.

