Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.91. Approximately 702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 77,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and magnetic resonance imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through three segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate.

