National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Purchased by Kopion Asset Management LLC

Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,103 shares during the quarter. National Instruments accounts for 8.5% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of National Instruments worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,120,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,932,000 after acquiring an additional 77,793 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in National Instruments by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in National Instruments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 345,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NATI stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $39.35. 2,174,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,158. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NATI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Instruments from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Insider Transactions at National Instruments

In related news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,078.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,078.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $438,050. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

See Also

