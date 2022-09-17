National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Purchased by Kopion Asset Management LLC

Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,103 shares during the quarter. National Instruments accounts for 8.5% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of National Instruments worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,120,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,932,000 after acquiring an additional 77,793 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in National Instruments by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in National Instruments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 345,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NATI stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $39.35. 2,174,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,158. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.59%.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NATI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Instruments from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.
In related news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,078.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,078.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $438,050. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
