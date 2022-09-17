National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 906,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NSA opened at $46.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.