Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 972,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natura &Co

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCO. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 84.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 295.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Natura &Co Trading Down 10.3 %

NTCO traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 838,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,492. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. Natura &Co has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Natura &Co will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.