Neo Performance Materials Inc. (NEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Performance

TSE NEO opened at C$12.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.70. Neo Performance Materials has a 12-month low of C$10.48 and a 12-month high of C$22.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of C$504.46 million and a P/E ratio of 7.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman acquired 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.25 per share, with a total value of C$103,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 122,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,375,380.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Neo Performance Materials

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.50 to C$19.75 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

