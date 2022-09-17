Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Down 17.0% in August

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,278,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 1,540,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSRGF. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at about $696,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 55,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period.

Nestlé Price Performance

Shares of NSRGF stock opened at $112.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.06. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $143.92.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

