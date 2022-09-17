Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Update

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the August 15th total of 239,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 0.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 2.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 4.5% in the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 0.9% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 3.3% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.62. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $106.67 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

