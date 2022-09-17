New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Short Interest Update

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 7,850,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 590,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Mudita Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $4,977,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,986,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 368,459 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,250,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NGD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.51.

New Gold Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.91. 15,473,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,143,941. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $617.60 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

