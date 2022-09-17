NewYorkCoin Trading 41.6% Lower Over Last Week (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $711,046.79 and $1.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 41.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024907 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00287365 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001106 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002465 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00027035 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.net. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining.Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.