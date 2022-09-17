Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the August 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.0 days.

Nexans Stock Performance

Shares of NXPRF stock remained flat at $97.02 on Friday. Nexans has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $104.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXPRF shares. Societe Generale downgraded Nexans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nexans from €83.00 ($84.69) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nexans from €83.00 ($84.69) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

About Nexans

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. It operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment provides cabling systems and smart energy solutions for buildings, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructures, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

