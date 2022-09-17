NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.25

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 98176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price objective on NEXE Innovations from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get NEXE Innovations alerts:

NEXE Innovations Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.37. The company has a market cap of C$24.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 16.50 and a quick ratio of 14.23.

NEXE Innovations Company Profile

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.