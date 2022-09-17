NFT (NFT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $776,073.00

NFT (NFT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One NFT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $20.46 and $776,073.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFT has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,097.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00056971 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012492 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00065059 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00077800 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co.

NFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists. The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.