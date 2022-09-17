Nightfood (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Trading Down 2.1%

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 58,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 100,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Nightfood Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

About Nightfood

Nightfood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Nightfood, Inc, manufactures, markets, and distributes sleep-friendly snack food products for evening consumption. The company sells its products to retailers and wholesalers. Nightfood Holdings, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

