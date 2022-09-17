Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the August 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Nihon Kohden Price Performance

NHNKY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. 6,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,647. Nihon Kohden has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $18.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of -0.33.

Get Nihon Kohden alerts:

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $342.44 million for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 15.10%.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in research and development, production, sale, repair, and maintenance of medical electronic equipment in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring instruments, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.