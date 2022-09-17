Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Upgraded at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NKLA. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.83.

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75. Nikola has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Nikola’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,047,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,076,810.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nikola by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 224,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

