Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDGPY remained flat at $15.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 121. Nine Dragons Paper has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

