Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,089,900 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 3,382,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40,899.0 days.

Nippon Steel Stock Performance

Shares of Nippon Steel stock remained flat at $15.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. Nippon Steel has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $20.82.

About Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's steelmaking and steel fabrication business offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

