Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,089,900 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 3,382,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40,899.0 days.
Nippon Steel Stock Performance
Shares of Nippon Steel stock remained flat at $15.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. Nippon Steel has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $20.82.
About Nippon Steel
