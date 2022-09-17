Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2022

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYYGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTTYY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.82. 153,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,660. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 52-week low of $25.96 and a 52-week high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.19.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nippon Telegraph and Telephone will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.