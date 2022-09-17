Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Get Nippon Telegraph and Telephone alerts:

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTTYY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.82. 153,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,660. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 52-week low of $25.96 and a 52-week high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.19.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone ( OTCMKTS:NTTYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nippon Telegraph and Telephone will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.