Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Short Interest Down 18.5% in August

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 768,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 2,772.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 104,698 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 214.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 265,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ NISN opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $17.83.

About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

